$456.71 Million in Sales Expected for Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) to post sales of $456.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Credit Acceptance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $451.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $462.42 million. Credit Acceptance reported sales of $426.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will report full-year sales of $1.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Credit Acceptance.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $17.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.36 by $6.82. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 50.04%.

CACC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Credit Acceptance from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 target price on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

In other Credit Acceptance news, major shareholder Jill Foss Watson sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.68, for a total transaction of $8,022,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,850 shares of company stock valued at $53,765,418 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CACC. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 2,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 96 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 345.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 98 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in Credit Acceptance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CACC opened at $569.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $471.37. Credit Acceptance has a twelve month low of $266.74 and a twelve month high of $573.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 34.07 and a quick ratio of 34.07.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

