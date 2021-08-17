$457.07 Million in Sales Expected for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) will report sales of $457.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $448.00 million and the highest is $467.40 million. Allegiant Travel reported sales of $200.98 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 127.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full-year sales of $1.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.72 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Allegiant Travel.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.62. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 3.66%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Allegiant Travel from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on Allegiant Travel from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners raised Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.92.

Shares of ALGT opened at $191.83 on Tuesday. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $112.71 and a 12 month high of $271.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.40 and a beta of 1.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALGT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,234,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $433,483,000 after buying an additional 186,147 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,604,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $311,253,000 after buying an additional 156,614 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 808,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,496,000 after buying an additional 133,579 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 150.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,803,000 after buying an additional 117,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 146.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,189,000 after buying an additional 116,891 shares in the last quarter. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

