498,208 Shares in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Bought by EPIQ Capital Group LLC

EPIQ Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 498,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,450,000. AppLovin makes up about 3.9% of EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. EPIQ Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of AppLovin at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,251,000. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on APP shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of AppLovin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

APP traded up $6.69 on Tuesday, reaching $62.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,460,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,172. AppLovin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.41 and a fifty-two week high of $90.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.81.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

