50,678 Shares in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Bought by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OGN. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth $30,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth $44,000. Family Capital Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $63,000.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OGN shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Organon & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.86.

OGN opened at $34.33 on Tuesday. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $38.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.12.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

