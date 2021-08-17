$507.69 Million in Sales Expected for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) will report $507.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Sixteen analysts have issued estimates for Signature Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $480.89 million and the highest estimate coming in at $541.95 million. Signature Bank reported sales of $412.93 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Signature Bank will report full year sales of $1.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $2.01 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Signature Bank.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 11.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share.

SBNY has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $270.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 target price on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $315.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Signature Bank by 154.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,112 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 6,741 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Signature Bank by 12.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 482,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,478,000 after buying an additional 54,579 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Signature Bank by 599.3% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 49,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,058,000 after buying an additional 42,068 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Signature Bank in the second quarter valued at about $1,442,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Signature Bank by 1.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 92,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,608,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $256.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $71.44 and a 12 month high of $268.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.21. The firm has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 22.49%.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

