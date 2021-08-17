$52.36 Million in Sales Expected for RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) will announce $52.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for RPT Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $50.82 million and the highest estimate coming in at $55.56 million. RPT Realty reported sales of $46.49 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that RPT Realty will report full year sales of $206.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $202.58 million to $212.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $219.63 million, with estimates ranging from $209.70 million to $232.57 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow RPT Realty.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 23.21%. The business had revenue of $52.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

RPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded RPT Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

RPT stock opened at $12.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.65. RPT Realty has a 12-month low of $4.79 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is an increase from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

In other RPT Realty news, VP Timothy Collier sold 3,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $43,460.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,962.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Raymond J. Merk sold 2,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $31,734.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,710.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,791 shares of company stock worth $154,331. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPT. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 33,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of RPT Realty by 1.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 121,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RPT Realty by 6.7% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 33,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of RPT Realty by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in RPT Realty by 2.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 123,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

