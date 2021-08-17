$525.66 Million in Sales Expected for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) will announce $525.66 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Itron’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $514.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $538.30 million. Itron posted sales of $540.18 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Itron will report full-year sales of $2.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Itron.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). Itron had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $489.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Itron’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ITRI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Itron from $126.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.40.

In other Itron news, SVP John F. Marcolini sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $33,580.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $198,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,532.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,371 shares of company stock valued at $522,747. 1.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRI. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 185.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Itron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Itron by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Itron in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Itron by 120.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ITRI stock opened at $78.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Itron has a 12 month low of $53.49 and a 12 month high of $122.31. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

