5,400 Shares in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Purchased by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,387,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 87.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,339,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $703,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,638 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 191.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 903,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,831,000 after acquiring an additional 593,304 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 4.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,379,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,819,883,000 after acquiring an additional 554,314 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 981.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 502,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,896,000 after acquiring an additional 455,972 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 7.8% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,504,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,160,082,000 after acquiring an additional 397,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $334.02 on Tuesday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a twelve month low of $162.20 and a twelve month high of $349.50. The company has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a PE ratio of -119.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 59.16 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.07.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $559.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.61 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TEAM. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $259.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.53.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

