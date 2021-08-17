55,418 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Acquired by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 55,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,191,000. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF comprises about 3.4% of Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter.

EFAV traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,092 shares. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.68. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51.

