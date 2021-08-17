$6.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for RH (NYSE:RH) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that RH (NYSE:RH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $6.51 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for RH’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.15 to $6.71. RH reported earnings of $4.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RH will report full year earnings of $22.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.63 to $23.56. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $25.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.87 to $28.28. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover RH.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.69. RH had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The business had revenue of $860.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. RH’s revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on RH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of RH from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of RH from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $750.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $660.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $510.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of RH in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. RH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $680.94.

RH stock opened at $714.98 on Tuesday. RH has a 1-year low of $292.00 and a 1-year high of $744.56. The stock has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $681.51.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RH by 17.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of RH by 1.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of RH by 1.0% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of RH by 2.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC increased its position in shares of RH by 2.5% during the second quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

