66,012 Shares in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 66,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,588,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.47% of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSSE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,260,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $828,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 134.4% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. 24.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CSSE opened at $21.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.16. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $47.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.27 million, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.62.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.23). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 54.07% and a negative net margin of 42.89%. Equities analysts forecast that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Scott W. Seaton sold 42,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $1,602,324.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director L Amy Newmark sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $319,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,536.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,589 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,518. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSSE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

