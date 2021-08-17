67,185 Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Purchased by Hendley & Co. Inc.

Hendley & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 67,185 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,606,000. EOG Resources accounts for approximately 1.9% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,598,957 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,944,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,226 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,302,902 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $819,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,016 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,515,608 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $688,226,000 after purchasing an additional 61,136 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,161,378 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $430,665,000 after buying an additional 199,777 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in EOG Resources by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,884,833 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $354,298,000 after buying an additional 116,634 shares during the period. 83.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Johnson Rice cut shares of EOG Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Scotiabank lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

NYSE EOG traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.95. 320,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,568,132. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.35. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $87.99. The stock has a market cap of $38.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

