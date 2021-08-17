$70.03 Million in Sales Expected for Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) will announce sales of $70.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Camtek’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $70.00 million to $70.10 million. Camtek posted sales of $40.06 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 74.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Camtek will report full-year sales of $264.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $264.00 million to $265.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $285.47 million, with estimates ranging from $280.00 million to $291.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Camtek.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Camtek had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 20.00%. The business had revenue of $67.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Camtek’s revenue was up 82.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CAMT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Camtek from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Camtek in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Camtek by 1.7% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,690,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,764,000 after acquiring an additional 28,961 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Camtek in the second quarter valued at about $37,932,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Camtek by 57.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 641,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,179,000 after acquiring an additional 235,250 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in Camtek in the second quarter valued at about $10,374,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Camtek by 182.0% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 257,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,711,000 after acquiring an additional 166,449 shares during the period. 26.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAMT opened at $35.80 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.53. Camtek has a 52-week low of $14.36 and a 52-week high of $40.47. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 1.62.

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

