$740.60 Million in Sales Expected for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) This Quarter

Analysts expect FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to announce $740.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $747.28 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $733.00 million. FLEETCOR Technologies posted sales of $585.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will report full year sales of $2.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for FLEETCOR Technologies.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $667.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FLEETCOR Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.64.

FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $261.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 1 year low of $214.88 and a 1 year high of $295.36. The company has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.44.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 72.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,991,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,878,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947,296 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,540,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,757,240,000 after purchasing an additional 349,651 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.4% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,806,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $753,993,000 after purchasing an additional 265,546 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.0% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,632,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $707,121,000 after purchasing an additional 362,576 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 38.2% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,645,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,269,000 after purchasing an additional 455,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

