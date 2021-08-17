82,348 Shares in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Acquired by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 82,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Hoertkorn Richard Charles boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.19. The company had a trading volume of 10,482,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,918,542. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.72. The stock has a market cap of $38.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75 and a beta of 2.39. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $36.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.53%.

SLB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.03 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.41.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

