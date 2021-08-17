$9.05 Million in Sales Expected for Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) to announce $9.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nurix Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.23 million and the highest is $10.00 million. Nurix Therapeutics reported sales of $4.09 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 121.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $37.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $30.10 million to $51.71 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $55.51 million, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $68.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nurix Therapeutics.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.06). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.14% and a negative net margin of 389.44%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Nurix Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.67.

In other news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $35,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,889.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $223,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,900 shares of company stock valued at $750,729 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 138.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 193.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 440.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 26.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NRIX opened at $29.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.82. Nurix Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $21.39 and a 1-year high of $52.38.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

