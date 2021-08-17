$925.03 Million in Sales Expected for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) will post sales of $925.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mettler-Toledo International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $930.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $919.10 million. Mettler-Toledo International posted sales of $807.36 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will report full year sales of $3.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $3.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.68 billion to $3.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mettler-Toledo International.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 263.52%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,195.71.

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,558.91 on Tuesday. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12-month low of $926.88 and a 12-month high of $1,562.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.17, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,427.56.

In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,513.88, for a total transaction of $187,721.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,483.05, for a total transaction of $14,830,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,894 shares of company stock valued at $48,163,951. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.7% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.7% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 7.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

