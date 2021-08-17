Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) is Rathbone Brothers plc’s 9th Largest Position

Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,574,920 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,958 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises 2.0% of Rathbone Brothers plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Rathbone Brothers plc owned about 0.09% of Abbott Laboratories worth $182,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 67.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.82.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.00. The stock had a trading volume of 54,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,543,444. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $99.75 and a fifty-two week high of $128.54. The firm has a market cap of $223.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.21.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

