AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 121.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,976 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 2.1% during the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 24.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 18,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% in the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Truist Securities started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on AbbVie from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.01.

ABBV traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.66. 6,527,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,760,553. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.11 and a 1-year high of $119.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

See Also: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.