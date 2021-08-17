AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Director Buys $103,380.00 in Stock

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Director John S. Montalbano acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.23 per share, with a total value of $103,380.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ABCL stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,063,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,747. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $71.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion and a PE ratio of 36.87.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). As a group, analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research raised AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AbCellera Biologics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,454,000. SB Management Ltd lifted its position in AbCellera Biologics by 15.5% in the first quarter. SB Management Ltd now owns 7,817,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 283.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,894,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,097,178 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,428,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 135.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,725,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.78% of the company’s stock.

About AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

