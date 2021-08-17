AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Director Buys $103,380.00 in Stock

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Director John S. Montalbano acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.23 per share, with a total value of $103,380.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
ABCL stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,063,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,747. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $71.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion and a PE ratio of 36.87.
AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). As a group, analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,454,000. SB Management Ltd lifted its position in AbCellera Biologics by 15.5% in the first quarter. SB Management Ltd now owns 7,817,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 283.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,894,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,097,178 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,428,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 135.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,725,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.78% of the company’s stock.
About AbCellera Biologics
AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.
Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)
Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.