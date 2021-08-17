Ability (OTCMKTS:ABILF) Trading Up 16.4%

Ability Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABILF)’s share price was up 16.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.49 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 1,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 7,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.22.

About Ability (OTCMKTS:ABILF)

Ability, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides interception, geolocation, and cyber intelligence tools. It serves to security and intelligence agencies, military forces, law enforcement agencies, and homeland security agencies worldwide through its subsidiaries. The company offers a broad range of lawful interception, decryption, cyber and geolocation solutions for cellular and satellite communication.

Featured Story: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for Ability Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ability and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.