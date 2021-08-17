Abitshadow Token Price Down 6.4% Over Last Week (ABST)

Abitshadow Token (CURRENCY:ABST) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. In the last week, Abitshadow Token has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Abitshadow Token has a total market cap of $14,906.25 and approximately $3.00 worth of Abitshadow Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Abitshadow Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00052997 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.90 or 0.00126859 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.27 or 0.00156667 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003782 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,076.19 or 1.00496863 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $406.62 or 0.00906545 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,089.00 or 0.06886901 BTC.

Abitshadow Token Profile

Abitshadow Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 491,010,797 coins. Abitshadow Token’s official website is abitshadow.com . Abitshadow Token’s official Twitter account is @OfficialAbst and its Facebook page is accessible here

