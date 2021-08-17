ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

AAVMY has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC lowered shares of ABN AMRO Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €10.80 ($12.71) to €13.00 ($15.29) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €13.00 ($15.29) to €13.70 ($16.12) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.30.

AAVMY traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.75. The stock had a trading volume of 5,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,050. ABN AMRO Bank has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $13.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.17.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

