Abyss (ABYSS) Price Reaches $0.0376 on Major Exchanges

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Abyss has a total market capitalization of $8.60 million and approximately $328,872.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Abyss has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. One Abyss coin can now be bought for about $0.0376 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Abyss Profile

Abyss is a coin. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official website is abyss.finance . Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Buying and Selling Abyss

