Acacia Pharma Group plc (OTCMKTS:ACPGF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Acacia Pharma Group plc (OTCMKTS:ACPGF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 128,700 shares, a decline of 31.8% from the July 15th total of 188,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS ACPGF opened at $2.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.75. Acacia Pharma Group has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $6.00.

About Acacia Pharma Group

Acacia Pharma Group plc, a hospital pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for the patients undergoing surgery, other invasive procedures, or cancer chemotherapy treatments in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product is BARHEMSYS, an intravenous amisulpride for the treatment and prophylaxis of post-operative nausea and vomiting.

