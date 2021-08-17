Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target Raised to $364.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $308.00 to $364.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.89% from the stock’s current price.

ACN has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Accenture from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $309.00 target price for the company. Finally, Societe Generale increased their price target on Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.57.

Get Accenture alerts:

ACN stock opened at $328.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $208.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture has a 52 week low of $210.42 and a 52 week high of $328.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $305.61.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Accenture will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total value of $201,424.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total transaction of $170,500.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,598,960.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,229,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,323,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,453 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Accenture by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,327,745 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,466,412,000 after purchasing an additional 157,577 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 9.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,279,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,619,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,098 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,887,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,007,673,000 after buying an additional 98,816 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,181,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,992,899,000 after buying an additional 323,633 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.