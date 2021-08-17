Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Distillate Capital Partners LLC

Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,851 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises 1.1% of Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 2,806 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,409 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 10,905 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,632,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total transaction of $995,935.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 24,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,144,970.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,165,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACN. Argus upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.57.

NYSE:ACN traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $329.30. 1,425,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,953,333. The firm has a market cap of $208.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $305.61. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $210.42 and a 1-year high of $329.95.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

