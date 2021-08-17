Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $10,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,183,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in Accenture by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC raised its position in Accenture by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Accenture by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Accenture by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Redburn Partners upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.57.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total transaction of $201,424.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total value of $1,644,208.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN traded up $1.05 on Tuesday, hitting $329.30. 1,425,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,953,333. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $210.42 and a 12 month high of $329.95. The company has a market cap of $208.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $306.57.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.18%.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

