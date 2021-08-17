Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stake Cut by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $10,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,851 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth about $440,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,369 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 316,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $93,236,000 after purchasing an additional 28,394 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

ACN traded up $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $329.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,425,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,333. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $306.57. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $210.42 and a 12 month high of $329.95. The company has a market capitalization of $208.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at $6,165,267.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total value of $1,644,208.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised their price target on Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Accenture from $305.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.57.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

Featured Article: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.