Ace Global Business Acquisition (NASDAQ:ACBA) Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Ace Global Business Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:ACBA) were up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.04 and last traded at $10.04. Approximately 101 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 38,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.00.

Ace Global Business Acquisition (NASDAQ:ACBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACBA. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ace Global Business Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,980,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ace Global Business Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,088,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ace Global Business Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,195,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Ace Global Business Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Institutional investors own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Ace Global Business Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACBA)

Ace Global Business Acquisition Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

