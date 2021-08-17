ACoconut Market Cap Hits $790,994.58 (AC)

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 17th. Over the last seven days, ACoconut has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. ACoconut has a market capitalization of $790,994.58 and $89,673.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ACoconut coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000661 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00061609 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001477 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000071 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ACoconut is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACoconut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ACoconut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

