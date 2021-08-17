ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:STWO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:STWO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 237,100 shares, a decrease of 34.8% from the July 15th total of 363,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STWO. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition by 226.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ACON S2 Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in ACON S2 Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in ACON S2 Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $129,000. 59.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ STWO opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. ACON S2 Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $11.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.92.

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

