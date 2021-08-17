Actinium Achieves Market Capitalization of $948,075.08 (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. Actinium has a total market cap of $948,075.08 and approximately $34,399.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Actinium has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar. One Actinium coin can now be bought for about $0.0281 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000024 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000338 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Actinium

ACM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 33,780,800 coins. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Actinium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

