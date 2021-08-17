Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $975.50 Million

Brokerages predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) will post sales of $975.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $958.00 million to $993.00 million. Acuity Brands posted sales of $891.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full year sales of $3.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $3.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Acuity Brands.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $899.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.90 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.39%. Acuity Brands’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share.

AYI has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Acuity Brands from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Acuity Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.19.

Acuity Brands stock opened at $183.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.62. Acuity Brands has a fifty-two week low of $87.90 and a fifty-two week high of $194.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $178.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AYI. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 18,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 460 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

