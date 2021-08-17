Acumen Capital Boosts Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) Price Target to C$19.50

Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) had its price target lifted by Acumen Capital to C$19.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Acumen Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.09% from the stock’s previous close.

CERV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities upped their target price on Cervus Equipment from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. CIBC upped their target price on Cervus Equipment from C$16.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$20.00 target price on shares of Cervus Equipment in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

CERV stock remained flat at $C$19.29 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 20,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,689. Cervus Equipment has a 12-month low of C$7.27 and a 12-month high of C$19.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$15.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$297.07 million and a P/E ratio of 10.16.

Cervus Equipment Corporation, an equipment dealer, provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

