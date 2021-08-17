Add.xyz (ADD) Price Hits $0.21 on Exchanges

Add.xyz (CURRENCY:ADD) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Add.xyz has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $21,238.00 worth of Add.xyz was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Add.xyz has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One Add.xyz coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000461 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00059337 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00016088 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $404.72 or 0.00901289 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00048660 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.18 or 0.00158512 BTC.

Add.xyz Profile

Add.xyz (ADD) is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2020. Add.xyz’s total supply is 10,366,071 coins and its circulating supply is 6,111,581 coins. Add.xyz’s official website is add.xyz . Add.xyz’s official message board is medium.com/addxyz/enter-add-xyz-v2-full-stack-defi-aggregation-platform-and-the-first-private-lending-protocol-e8f2c1b0150d . Add.xyz’s official Twitter account is @plutusdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz serves as ad DeFi aggregation dashboard that plugs in multiple products and Dapps. So the user can explore the DeFi world seamlessly and in privacy. ADD.xyz aims to take composability within Decentralised Finance to the next level. Every major, useful and niche protocol that serves the community all in a single dashboard with the goal of avoiding paying multiple fees, experiencing bad UX/UI and bugs. “

Buying and Selling Add.xyz

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Add.xyz directly using U.S. dollars.

