Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Sets New 12-Month High at $3,649.00

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,649 ($47.67) and last traded at GBX 3,642 ($47.58), with a volume of 19919 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,620 ($47.30).

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 2,430 ($31.75) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,676 ($34.96) to GBX 2,751 ($35.94) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 2,430 ($31.75) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Admiral Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,599.86 ($33.97).

Get Admiral Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of £10.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,275.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 161 ($2.10) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 4.67%. This is a boost from Admiral Group’s previous dividend of $86.00. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.30%.

In other news, insider Annette Court purchased 734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,606 ($47.11) per share, with a total value of £26,468.04 ($34,580.66).

About Admiral Group (LON:ADM)

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.