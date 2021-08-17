Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,721 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in Adobe by 518.0% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 2,880 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Adobe by 71.3% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,076 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 8.8% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the software company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 2.4% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,223 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,286,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total value of $3,410,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at $10,732,528.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,013,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,364 shares of company stock valued at $9,901,364 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock traded down $3.88 on Tuesday, hitting $633.06. 37,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,295,198. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $638.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $596.16. The firm has a market cap of $301.59 billion, a PE ratio of 55.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.96.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADBE. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.84.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

