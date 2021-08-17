Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,577 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,711 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $16,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 50.0% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $635.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,342,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,289,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.52 billion, a PE ratio of 55.05, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $596.16. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $638.43.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ADBE. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $604.84.

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at $20,013,795. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total value of $3,410,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at $10,732,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,364 shares of company stock valued at $9,901,364. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

