Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,924 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price target (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.84.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $2.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $634.93. 40,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,295,198. The company has a market capitalization of $302.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.96. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $638.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $596.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total transaction of $26,907.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total value of $1,602,452.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,955,252.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,364 shares of company stock worth $9,901,364. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

