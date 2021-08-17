Adstar Inc (OTCMKTS:ADST) Short Interest Update

Adstar Inc (OTCMKTS:ADST) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a growth of 46.8% from the July 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 251,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS ADST opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. Adstar has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01.

AdStar, Inc engages in the provision of advertising technology services to publishers. It focuses on its application service provider. The company was founded by Leslie Bernhard and Eli Rousso in 1986 and is headquartered in North Merrick, NY.

