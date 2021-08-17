Advance Auto Parts (AAP) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 24th. Analysts expect Advance Auto Parts to post earnings of $2.91 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Advance Auto Parts to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $212.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.60. Advance Auto Parts has a 52-week low of $142.46 and a 52-week high of $217.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

AAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus increased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.06.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Carla Jean Bailo bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $197.80 per share, with a total value of $79,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,479.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total transaction of $632,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,581.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

