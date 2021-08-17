Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.60 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) will announce sales of $2.60 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.66 billion. Advance Auto Parts reported sales of $2.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will report full year sales of $10.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.41 billion to $10.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $10.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.30 billion to $11.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Advance Auto Parts.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AAP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $227.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.06.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $212.26 on Tuesday. Advance Auto Parts has a 1-year low of $142.46 and a 1-year high of $217.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $206.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.38.

In related news, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total value of $632,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,581.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $197.80 per share, for a total transaction of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,964 shares in the company, valued at $388,479.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advance Auto Parts (AAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.