Advanced Biomedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABMT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Advanced Biomedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABMT) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:ABMT opened at $0.07 on Tuesday. Advanced Biomedical Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.08.

Get Advanced Biomedical Technologies alerts:

Advanced Biomedical Technologies Company Profile

Advanced BioMedical Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of medical and pain management tools. Its products include Electro-Acuscope 85P (Portable); Electro-Acuscope 80L; Neuroscope 230B; Electro-Myopulse 75L (Base Model); Electro-Myopulse 75F (Used in Fermi Lab Study); and Electro-Myopulse EMS 85P (Portable).

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Biomedical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Biomedical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.