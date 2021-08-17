Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 15,482 Shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 15,482 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund were worth $7,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSS LLC IL grew its position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 1.1% in the first quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 90,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 19.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,252 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 5.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 49,466 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 3.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,601 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 24.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period.

Shares of MGU stock opened at $24.04 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.55. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. has a one year low of $16.15 and a one year high of $25.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

