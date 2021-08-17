Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,896 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $7,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,008 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,763,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 31,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 12,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

In related news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total value of $1,702,524.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total value of $1,337,278.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,753,954.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,503 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,451. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.89.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $151.35 on Tuesday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $104.10 and a 52 week high of $151.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.26.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.18%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.