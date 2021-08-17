Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 62,442 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,542 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,442 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.29% of Boise Cascade worth $6,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the first quarter valued at about $20,011,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 134,705.9% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 22,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,031,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 315,095 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,852,000 after purchasing an additional 7,649 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,655,000. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCC opened at $55.07 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.43. Boise Cascade has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $78.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3.76, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.99.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $7.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $2.75. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 66.14%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 96.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 6.53%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BCC shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Boise Cascade presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.17.

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

