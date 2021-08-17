Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 13,864 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,861 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,864 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $7,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Corning by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,104,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,354,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,672 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Corning by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,850,749 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $557,714,000 after buying an additional 101,734 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Corning by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,032,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $525,810,000 after buying an additional 574,661 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Corning by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,302,549 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $187,204,000 after buying an additional 912,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,770,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $163,974,000 after purchasing an additional 815,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 81,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $3,575,924.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 18,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $824,076.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 4,229 shares of company stock valued at $179,767 and have sold 157,474 shares valued at $6,761,975. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on GLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.13.

Shares of GLW opened at $40.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $34.49 billion, a PE ratio of 39.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.88. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $30.16 and a 12 month high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.06%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

