Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,875 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,971 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $7,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Illumina by 23.4% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 25,080 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $9,632,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in Illumina by 12.2% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 691 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 13.8% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Illumina by 60.7% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,669 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.59, for a total transaction of $447,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,536.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,337,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,267 shares of company stock valued at $1,990,796. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $524.84 on Tuesday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $260.42 and a 1 year high of $555.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $478.68. The company has a market capitalization of $76.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $395.00.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

