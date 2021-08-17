Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 31,812 Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,812 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $8,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,868,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,775,000 after buying an additional 47,894 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 189.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 294,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,052,000 after buying an additional 192,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 5.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 277,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,655,000 after buying an additional 15,072 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 41.0% in the first quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 235,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,633,000 after buying an additional 68,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,459,000 after buying an additional 5,640 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:GDV opened at $26.85 on Tuesday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $17.46 and a 1-year high of $26.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.41.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It invests in sectors, such as financial services, energy and utilities, food and beverage, telecommunications, consumer products and healthcare. The company was founded on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

